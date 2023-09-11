A new market is coming to Millcreek that’s considered a one stop shop for all your grocery needs, while supporting local farmers.

814 Fresh is a market that sources as much local produce as possible. The market will offer meats, produce, artisan items, craft items, and a cafe.

The owner told us she and her team saw a need for this type of market after the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People really started paying attention to where they got their food from, how many people have been touching their hands, and people have started to reach out to local farmers more and more often. It’s quite difficult to go to each individual farm to get all of your produce, eggs, meat, so this is a one stop shop,” said Amanda Hines, owner, 814 Fresh.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

814 Fresh opens Friday, September 15.