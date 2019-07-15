814 Metal Fest back for annual three-day event

Metalheads unite, the 814 Metal Fest is coming in loud and clear for their annual three-day event.

The Erie County Fairgrounds in Wattsburg once again the site for the 814 Metal Fest.

Heavy metal bands from the area, along with those from neighboring states, show off their talent at this music festival, which many look forward to every year.

“It’s a huge family reunion. There are people you haven’t seen all year, cause there’s not a lot of places to play all the time. This is just getting everybody together for a big party, I guess,” said Ryan Emerson, performer at 814 Metal Fest.

The 814 Fest is the only all-metal music festival in the region.