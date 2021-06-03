814 Summer Experience returning to Erie this summer

The 814 Summer Experience is returning to Erie this summer.

There will be a series of activities and events everyone can enjoy safely, including the LegendErie Scavenger Hunt that will take place July 15th.

There will be a one-day summer music festival that will feature five local bands in five City of Erie parks.

814 Experience Marketing Strategist Aaron Loncki says these events are just the beginning of returning back to normal.

“It’s great to have live music back again and doing in person things. I think we’re all ready for a normal summer. Although we can’t do CelebrateErie this year, we are looking forward to having the 814 Day Music Festival,” said Aaron Loncki, Marketing Strategist, 814 Experience.

The combination of activities are taking place until 814 Day on August 14th.