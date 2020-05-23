1  of  2
82nd annual Save-An-Eye game cancelled for first time in event’s history

One of the great summer traditions in Erie sports will not take place in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Save-An-Eye committee announced late Friday that the 82nd all-star football game is cancelled. This marks the first time in the game’s history that a cancellation had to be made.

The main reason for the decision by the all-star game officials was for the health and safety of everyone involved.

The senior athletes that were expected to play in this year’s game will still be honored with their game jerseys and lawn signs signifying their all-star accomplishment.

