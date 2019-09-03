82nd Waterford Community Fair officially underway

The Waterford Community Fair is officially underway for the 82nd year.

Despite the rainy weather, organizers said there was still a steady flow of attendees for the first day of the fair’s festivities.

Many showed up for the horse show, which took place in pretty sloppy conditions. The family oriented event also has a petting zoo and goat show for the youngsters.

There are also plenty of rides and lots of fair food for the young and young at heart. The President of the Fair said their goal is to attract to at least 35,000 people this year.

“What it does is reinforce the word community, because without the community we would never do this,” said John Burawa, President, Waterford Community Fair.

The 82nd Waterford Community Fair runs through Saturday night. For a complete schedule of events, and more information on the fair you can visit their website https://www.waterfordfair.org/.