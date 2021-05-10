83-year-old Bob Chitester, one of the founding members of public television in Erie, dies

One of the founding members of public television in Erie has died.

83-year-old Bob Chitester lost a seven year battle with cancer.

Best known for a ten part award winning series called Free to Choose with Nobel Laureate Milton Friedman, Chitester used the success of the series to help start a documentary non-profit.

The non-profit company produces free free market pieces and interviews with some of the world’s leading thinkers.

The two men insisted the work be done in Erie.

“The program was called Free to Choose and the company that he opened was called Free to Choose. Right here in Erie PA and ever since the mid 1980’s until today on 16th Street they’ve been producing content for a national audience on public TV stations,” said Tom New, President of WQLN.

Chester also created the idea of Izzit.org, an online education resource that has reached some 60 million children.