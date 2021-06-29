83-year-old woman dies in Titusville house fire

A State Police Fire Marshall is looking for the cause to an early morning fire that claimed an elderly woman’s life.

Fire crews were called to a home in the 600 block of Superior Street in Titusville just after 5 a.m. Tuesday after a neighbor spotted the fire.

Mary Geiser, 83, was reportedly trapped on the second floor of the home and was unable to make it out.

A Fire Marshall is on the scene looking for a cause.

