8th Annual Bob-A-Thon at UPMC Hamot today

The 8th annual Bob-A-Thon is back and this year it’s in front of the lawn at UPMC Hamot.

Radio personality Joe Lang and his son Evan, along with the BOB-FM crew are hosting an all-day live broadcast in efforts to raise money for the Children’s Care Fund. In past years, the radiothon raised upwards of $30,000.

Funds made will go towards helping families cover the cost of care and other related expenses and this is an annual event is one that touches home of the Lang’s.

“Our theme this year is making milestones,” said Joe Lang. “We weren’t sure we would see any of those milestones after they tell you your kids has cancer, but here we are.”

“I really think it’s a great thing that we do,” said Evan Lang. “With myself going through the whole experience, I know how rough it can be. I’m very grateful that we had the help.”

Also along with the live broadcast, there are also games and food trucks on site. The Angry Chicken and Sticks and Bricks wood fired pizza both pulled up to the event.