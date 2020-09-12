9/11 Memorial flag raising ceremony honoring first responders who lost their lives in terrorist attacks

An annual 9/11 memorial service taking place in Millcreek Friday night.

Several Millcreek fire departments raising the American flag and having a moment of silence to remember the lives lost on September 11th.

Other fire departments joining in the ceremony including: West Ridge, West Lake, Kearsarge, and Lake Shore Fire Departments.

Between the fire crews and spectators, hundreds of people gathered to honor those first responders. The organizer of the flag raising ceremony say they decided to hold the event as many local 9/11 memorial services were cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We never really got another saying not to, so we’ve been doing it for years. We’re just continuing on the tradition to keep the memories alive.” said Sean Rainey, Lieutenant with West Ridge Fire Department.