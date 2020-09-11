9/11 Memorial flag raising ceremony taking place to honor first responders

Members of the Erie community gathering Friday evening for an annual flag raising to remember those who lost their lives on September 11th.

Every year, Millcreek fire departments meet at West 12th and Peninsula to honor those first responders who died 19 years ago.

Every year since 2001, the Millcreek Fire Department has held a flag-raising ceremony, with other local fire departments paying their respects.

Some firefighters say they feel connected to those emergency workers who never made it home that day. They say though other local 9/11 memorial events have been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was necessary to continue their tradition and raise the American flags on West 12th Street.

After the service, emergency lights will be turned on to remember all the lives lost on 9/11.