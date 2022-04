A nine-year-old girl is surprised with a space of her own on World Wish Day.

Arianna Buffalari wished to have a clubhouse, along with a “No Boys Allowed” sign to hang on the front door.

On Friday, April 29, Make-A-Wish and a flash mob presented her with a purple clubhouse where she will be able to escape from her three brothers.

Arianna was diagnosed with epilepsy when she was three years old.