Blessed Sacrament held their fourth annual craft show in their school gymnasium just in time for Black Friday.

93 hand-picked crafters are on hand to sell their unique gifts. All proceeds benefit Blessed Sacrament’s tuition relief fund.

“You have a lot of people that are struggling, they are crafting, they are artists, they produce their works and you validate their works by supporting them through the sale of their product and it’s a win-win,” said Patricia Casella, organizer.

The event will also be taking place Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.