It’s that time of the year again — the 91st annual Cochranton Fair is now underway.

Community members are able to enjoy shows that include rabbits, cows, sheep, and more.

People will bring in their very own furry friend for a rabbit contest. Rabbit judging will begin Tuesday morning at 8:00 a.m. If your rabbit wins, you get to take home a ribbon.

The fair will run through Saturday. There will also be lots of food, rides and entertainment.