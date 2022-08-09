The midway at the Warren County Fair came to life on August 9.

The 91st annual Warren County Fair kicked off with a crowd in Pittsfield.

People were able to enjoy food, rides, games, livestock, music and more.

Guests even got to talk to and take a picture with Oakley the Tree Man as he roamed the fairgrounds.

The director said that it’s all about bringing people together.

“All kinds of nonprofits come out to make a little money for their organizations, vendors, businesses throughout the community. It’s the one time a year all of us can get together and be friends for a week,” said Dale Bliss, Director of Warren County Fair.

The fair continues all week and will wrap up on Sunday.

Single admission at the gate is only ten dollars.