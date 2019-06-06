Skip to content
Local News
Young People’s Chorus of Erie holds send off party ahead of 3 state tour
Weather Report 06/07/2019
Jeep lovers unite!
PI365 – Free bus rides on Presque Isle Express
NewsMaker – Anti-bullying community conversation to take place Monday
State Rep. Bob Merski sponsors flag take-back program
Quality-of-life ticketing program operating in full force
Erie County DA’s Office not filing charges in fatal vehicle- pedestrian accident
Erie’s Public School District is preparing for a major three year renovation project
Highmark Insurance honored at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center
Veterans Memorial Stadium Turf Bidding
National Donut Day
Fire Damages Roosevelt Middle School
Erie Philharmonic holds 3rd annual Drink-Along, Sing-Along
Patron Saint’s heart on display in Erie 160 years after his death