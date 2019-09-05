98th annual Spartansburg Community Fair taking place

From Waterford to Spartansburg Fair, fair season is in full effect!

In Spartansburg, the 98th annual Community Fair is loaded with animal competitions ranging from rabbits, to sheep, to cattle and draft horses. There is also tractor pulls of several varieties as well as lemon pie eating contests and the crowning of the Fair Queen, Junior Miss and princess. There is always the great food, rides, and live music each night to bring in the crowds.

“What brought me to the Spartansburg Fair is definitely to show the cows, because I love to work in agriculture,” said Mckenzie Ehrhart, Junior miss winner. “I did it one time and I loved it, and then I wanted to run for the Junior Miss and so I gave it a shot and I didn’t mind if I won or lost, I just really wanted to do it. And, here we are.”

On Saturday, there will be helicopter rides, the fair parade, a demolition derby and a grand finale of fireworks before the fair ends that night.