Erie City Council paying tribute to Melvin Witherspoon

Erie City Council has recognized one of their own as six of the members signing a declaration to pay special tribute to councilman Mel Witherspoon.

This comes after Witherspoon was recently inducted into the Newark Hall of Fame. Within this document, council members wrote in part “Best Wishes for a job well done and express personal gratitude to you from the entire community.” Each of them noting on the coaching Witherspoon does for young basketball players in Erie.

“It’s an honor to receive something like that from your colleagues and you know, more than basketball, it’s the lives that I’ve touched and I didn’t realize touch them.” Witherspoon said.

Witherspoon was re-elected into City Council yesterday evening.