A benefit was held for Dalvin Pacley’s family at the Booker T. Washington Center

A benefit was held to support the family of Dalvin Pacley. The two year old who tragically passed away in the Daycare fire on West 11th street. “Nothing any of us can do will ease the pain,” said Organizer Angela Mcnair.

Organizers said that Erie comes out when it’s needed the most. Karina Facchiano is Dalvin Pacley’s mother. She said she still doesn’t know how to explain the loss to her other children. “There’s nothing really that I can do I just let them talk and express their feelings,” said Facchiano.

Facchiano said the community’s support has been helpful. “I don’t think I would be able to be here today if I didn’t have all the support,” she said.

The benefit will be going towards the funeral expenses. The funeral will be held on Tuesday 11 am at the Second Baptist Church.