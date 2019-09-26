A candle light vigil was held outside the Crime Victim Center for National Day of Remembrance

Each year The Crime Victim Center holds a candle light vigil for National Day of Remembrance. Paul Lukach is the Executive Director at the center. He wants to remind people that there are useful resources in Erie County.

The vigil is a somber moment but the Director of court advocacy at the center said progress is being made. “In terms of domestics we’ve seen those go down drastically of the top of my head there might be one or two this year,” said Jaime Stoeger. She added that the partnership between the center and law enforcement has been beneficial.

A moment of silence was observed outside the center to honor victims. A board of remembrance was placed outside to show portraits of those gone but not forgotten.