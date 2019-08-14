A candle light vigil was held to remember a toddler who passed away in the early Sunday morning fire

The candle light vigil for Dalvin Pacley saw an out pour of support from the community. His grandmother Melissa Facchiano still coping with the loss. “Just trying to focus on helping my daughter through the emotional turmoil,” said Facchiano.

Facchiano said she’s been trying to have a positive outlook. “Trying to keep myself grounded in reality,” she said. The city also mourning the tragic loss of life. It’s very upsetting and hard to believe,” said neighbor Oshianah Rieger.

She said that hearing about the incident was traumatizing. Pastor Harry Euell provided comments at the vigil. Funeral services will be held Saturday for the 5 young children that passed away in the house fire.