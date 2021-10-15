‘A Canterbury Feast’ is back for its 40th year

It’s time for a feast and a show.

“A Canterbury Feast” is back in action despite being cancelled last year due to covid-19, and this year it’s celebrating a major milestone.

Fontaine Glenn was live at the Station Dinner Theatre with more.

This years marks the 40th annual “A Canterbury Feast.”

Before talking about the food, Station Dinner Theatre owner Paul Urbanowicz joins Fontaine with more on the show.

The big event is happening this weekend after being cancelled last year to covid-19.

In the next half hour, we will talk more about maybe the best part of the show — the feast.

A Canterbury Feast is playing this weekend at the Station Dinner Theater.

