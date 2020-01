An opera brought some high notes to Luther Memorial Church over the weekend.

Presque Isle ProMusica Chamber Orchestra presented “Amahl and the Night Visitors” to guests Sunday in the one-act opera written specifically for children.

The opera was composed by Gian Carlo Menotti as a way to recapture his childhood when he lived in Italy. It portrays the story of the three kings and the stories about the Christian faith from varying perspectives while combing comedy and tragedy.