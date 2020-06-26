A closer look back at Erie County leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic

Two faces have been on the front lines fighting to save lives in Erie County during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper, who is no stranger to the political world, serving in Congress from 2008 to 2010, eventually moving to County Executive in 2014.

“This is something that I don’t think anyone could have predicted. Some people say ‘I didn’t sign up for this.’ but no one did. This is something unprecedented in well over 100 years, and it certainly has been challenging for everyone.” Dahlkemper said.

And Melissa Lyon, who has worked for over 20 years in public health. She started out as a Peace Corps volunteer in Africa fighting the HIV epidemic, eventually leading her to public health.

“We’ve known that a pandemic was going to happen. We always said its not if, but when. I’ll be honest, I never wanted it to happen while I was in my profession.” Lyon said.

Dahlkemper’s background in the medical field as a dietitian helps her fully understand the pandemic. However, her motherly skills have helped her to lead during these times.

“I really care about this community, and, as a mother, you want everyone to be healthy, productive and be able to do things they need to do. I think that came out during my leadership as Erie County Executive.” Dahlkemper said.

Since February, it has been ‘game on’ for the Health Department and Erie County administration.

“Making decisions, we were faced with making what never had been faced before. We really joined together and took this on. I can’t be more impressed with the leadership along the way.” Lyon said.

“I often make the comment, ‘We are building this plane as we fly it.’ In some ways, we are still doing that, because COVID-19 and this whole pandemic has been constantly changing.” Dahlkemper said.

Both leaders have faith Erie County will continue to use common sense during the pandemic.

“The disease is still very much present and we need to work together. I’m confident Erie County and the residents and business owners can do this.” Lyon said.

“My long term hope and wish is that we’ve learned a big lesson, and that is we have to invest in public health.” Dahlkemper said.

Tune in to JET 24 Action News beginning at 5 tonight as we discuss the obstacles that these two leaders faced in the midst of the pandemic.