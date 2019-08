A County wide head count was on the minds of the elected officials in Millcreek Township.

During the meeting, Township Supervisors met with the local coordinators of the census and spoke about their outreach program. It’s a multi municipality project geared toward the 2020 census. Coordinators wanted to make the supervisors aware that the census is next year and raise awareness about the importance of all citizens being counted.

Flyers for the census will start going out in March 2020.