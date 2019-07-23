A group of golfers teed off for a good cause at Erie Golf Course

Teeing off for a good cause at the Erie Golf Course a group of ten golfers were hoping their skill would combine with a little luck, and maybe some divine intervention.

They were trying to knock a hole in one on the fourth hole at the Erie Golf Course. The hole is a 155 yard par three, and knocking one in would mean a free two year lease on a vehicle from Humes of Waterford.

Each contestant paid 20 dollars for a chance to be drawn to play for the car, but more importantly the money went to the St. George Parish.