A Hand Up Erie provides basic furniture and toys for the less fortunate

A Hand Up Erie is a group that provides basic furniture and toys to the less fortunate. They are a completely non funded group. They have been providing this service since November 2016. They have one goal, giving household items to the disadvantaged. The people they have helped include single mothers, veterans, and anyone starting over.

As soon as they opened people started to pick up items like pots, pans, and blankets. “It’s a blessing for people who don’t have anything,” said Amy Peace. Marc Ericson is the founder of the group. He says social media has made their job easier. “We ended up getting half a garage full of donations,” said Ericson.

Sandra Campbell is one of the volunteers dedicating her time. She says that furniture plays a big role in keeping families together. “It helps people eat at the kitchen table as a family,” said Campbell. They are a completely unfunded group.

The group has helped over 300 families. If you would like to donate you can contact A Hand Up Erie on their Facebook Page below. They are also looking for volunteers.