A Harborcreek farm celebrated 70 years in business on Saturday

Finnell Farms held a strawberry celebration to commemorate the many years it has spent in the community. The event featured a dozen vendors selling everything from decorative garden stones to pepper spray. A food truck provided breakfast and lunch to guests. The farm also offered the chance to pick your own strawberries. Finnell Farms is a 5th generation family-owned business that hopes to continue thriving in the years to come.

“I think to make it work you have to get along with your family,” said farm manager Tiffany Laboski. “But we’re hoping there’s a couple more generations behind us that will step up and take over.”

Despite the rain, several hundred people were still expected to attend.