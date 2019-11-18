A house fire on Shenley Drive claimed the life of a dog

The house fire at 703 Shenley Drive took the life of a dog inside. The Erie fire department said when they arrived heavy fire was coming out of the back of the house. “The kitchen’s a total loss and there’s smoke damage through out the house,” said Fire Deputy Chief Mike Fahey.

Fahey added that the fire started in the kitchen and traveled upstairs but was extinguished quickly. Dominic Prianti lives across the street from the home. “I’m really sad to hear about the dog we’re dog lovers,” said Prianti.

The two women who also lived there were not inside when the fire took place. The homeowner took the dog to the hospital after the incident. The Erie fire department is still investigating the cause.