A Judge has ruled that Erie Coke can continue to operate but has put 18 conditions on the company

A Judge has ruled that Erie coke can continue to operate on Erie’s Bayfront. However the environmental hearing board judge has set some restrictions and limitations on the coke plant. 18 conditions have been placed on Erie Coke. Those restrictions include limiting the number of coke ovens that can be used in a 24 hour period. The plant is also ordered to not produce furnace coke.

Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) officials say they are concerned. “This outcome allows Erie Coke to continue to negatively impact the Erie community,” said Communication Specialist for the DEP Tom Decker. Ed Nesselbeck is the Environmental Director for Erie Coke. He released the following statement after the decision. “Erie Coke is pleased to have the chance to demonstrate our commitment to environmental compliance and to improving our operations.”

Neighbors who live near the plant expressed their disappointment while others are still hopeful for the future. “What can you do?” said neighbor Mike Husted. Steve Narusewicz has lived in the neighborhood all his life. He said he doesn’t understand the decision but will continue to advocate and help DEP. “One of the investigators contacted me and asked if they can come down and talk looked around the house and saw that some of our window had coal dust in it,” he said.

The judge is also requiring the company to store, handle coke and coal in a manner designed to limit the likelihood of fugitive dust emissions. The company has also been ordered to deposit a million dollars into a bank account to be used only for making equipment improvements.