A look at how ice dunes occur on Presque Isle and how they help the environment

A major natural way of protecting the shoreline to enjoy summer on Presque Isle is the formation of ice dunes. We went to Presque Isle to see if the ice dunes are forming.

Presque Isle State Park has ice dunes now due to the cold and windy weather. We took a trip to the park today to see how ice dunes occur and to find out how the dunes help the environment.

Ice dunes may look like a beautiful ice sculpture of a frozen wave, but they also serve a greater purpose.

“Lake Erie is like a big tub. The greater velocity of wind that pushes against that tub it pushes the water so you can actually have water three or four feet higher on one side than the other side,” said Joe Pfadt, Member of the Presque Isle Advisory Committee.

Having an uneven distribution of waves can cause erosion to the shoreline.

“If we didn’t have ice dunes then they are just going to hit sand and wash out on top of the beaches end up on the road causing us all kinds of problems and erosion. Help protect that shoreline they reduce that velocity that the water has when it crashes on the shore. It hits that shoreline and it gives them something else to hit,” said Pfadt.

The ice dunes also help the wildlife at Presque Isle.

“It’s good we don’t want anything eroding because it’s a natural habitat for animals. It’s a natural area. Basically it’s a state park and we want to preserve everything the best we can,” said Bryan Hogan, DCNR Ranger Supervisor.

During the winter months, it is known that Presque Isle State Park creates these big ice dunes. These ice dunes not only preserve the environment they are around, but also help protect from sand erosion so the beach can be ready for summer.

While the ice dunes are beautiful to look at, you might want to take some safety precautions.

“Tripping hazard, slippery hazard, the outside chance that one might break through because they are hollow inside there. Just enjoy them, be safe, and stay off of them,” said Hogan.

Fought also mentions that due to the pandemic people will be out in the peninsula in greater numbers than before, but to exercise caution and to be safe while near the ice dunes.