A look at major construction projects expected to be complete in 2020

Over the past two years, multi-million dollar construction projects have started popping up throughout the Erie area.

Some of those projects are expected to be completed in 2020.

As we change the calendar to 2020, many folks in Erie are seeing a year of progress ahead.

One of those people in Brian Iavarone who is the Director of Facilities and Construction at UPMC Hamot.

He is looking forward to construction being finished on the $111 million Hamot patient care tower.

“The main driver behind the project is new ICU rooms. There will be 64 new ICU rooms in that patient tower,” said Brian Iavarone, Director of Facilities and Construction.

Iavarone says the construction on the tower began 15 months ago and if all goes well, the tower will be done toward the end of the year.

“We can better serve our patients with newer facilities and it creates a lot of new jobs, whether they be permanent jobs at the hospital or a great deal of construction jobs in the area,” said Iavarone.

Another constitution project that is expected to be complete in 2020 is the new Erie Insurance building that sits at East 6th Street.

“Construction started back in the spring of 2017 and as we projected, we will be moving people in mid-year 2020. So here we are, happy new year, we’ll be moving in shortly,” said Bill Matrogran, Vice President of Construction Management, Erie Insurance.

The Vice President of Construction Management for Erie Insurance says $147 million was invested in the new building.

He says it’s important for local businesses to contribute to the development of Erie.

“We believe in the city, we believe in Erie. Obviously, this is our headquarter. This year we will be celebrating our 95th year,” said Matrogran.

Other construction projects that will be underway in Erie during 2020 are the Citizens Bank and Marquette Savings Bank’s new buildings.