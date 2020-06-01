A look at the aftermath of local weekend protests

It has been one week since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

After this weekend’s violence in the heart of Erie’s downtown, businesses are picking up the pieces as a peaceful protests turned violent after dark.

Yoselin Person was live this morning in downtown Erie with a look at how the clean up is coming along.

Construction crews were on hand for much of Sunday as they repaired windows smashed at several businesses near 4th and State Streets.

In the video, you can see that most of the storefronts are now boarded up.

But, with so much unrest still happening around the country, it’s unclear if something like this could happen again in Erie.