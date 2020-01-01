A look at the first babies born in Erie in 2020

Several families are kicking off the new year from the hospital, but for a great reason—the birth of their child.

As the New Year’s Day ball dropped in Times Square, one family embarked on a journey into parenthood.

Meet the Matson-Warner’s. The first time parents hold the title of having the first baby of 2020 in Erie.

It all started at 5:30 p.m. on December 31, 2019 when Matson-Warner’s water broke.

“It was a very long day, but a very nice surprise. We were not expecting to have a baby this soon,” said Destiny Matson-Warner.

Just like that, when the clock struck 2:12 a.m., the little guy, John Ronald Matson-Warner, was born.

John Ronald was originally due January 22. Safe to say he was a surprise. Another surprise was the gender.

“I was shocked, because I thought it was going to be a girl,” said Destiny.

“I thought it was going to be a boy,” said John Matson-Warner, Dad.

Both mom and dad say they look forward to the adventures that are ahead of them.

“I’m pretty excited. He’s been easy so far, he’s cute,” said John.

There was definitely no shortage of babies at Hamot with two more babies besides John being born, and two others born at Saint Vincent Hospital.

The second baby born in the new year was at 10:34 a.m. at Saint Vincent Hospital. Helping to bring baby Elisha into the world was RN nurse Jill O’Conner.

“I love doing it. It is one of my favorite days of the year. The new year represents a fresh start for everybody. What is fresher than a new baby?” said Jill O’Conner, RN, Labor and Delivery, Saint Vincent Hospital.

As for which is a better day to deliver a baby, Christmas or New Year’s Day, O’Conner says both are just as magical.

Both Hamot and Saint Vincent give New Year’s Day babies little hats to wear.