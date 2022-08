Here is a look at the way Tall Ships will be lining up along Erie’s Bayfront.

The dock on the left side is the Bayfront Convention Center.

The ships docked there will now be Trinidad, Empire Sandy, Pride of Baltimore II, and the Saint Lawrence II.

In the center surrounding Dobbins Landing will be the U.S. Brig Niagara, the Lettie G. Howard, and Appledore Four.

The huge inflatable rubber ducks, mama duck and baby duck, will be where the Niagara and Lettie G are usually behind the Maritime Museum.