A look inside the Picton Castle as the Tall Ships Festival continues

There are 12 remarkable Tall Ships on Erie’s Bayfront this weekend and one of them is the Picton Castle.

The Picton Castle is a unique ship that was built in 1928. It was originally used for fishing, but now it’s used to teach people the ins and outs of sailing.

When you board the Picton Castle, you can’t help but notice the bright colors and large masts that are on the ship.

You’ll also be greeted by the trainees who are aboard the Picton, learning about sailing.

“One day, you may be cleaning the heads in the showers, and the next you might be helping the cook in the galley. Another time, you might be sanding the decks,” said Amanda Standley, crew member, Picton Castle.

Amanda Standley is from England, and she’s not your typical sailing trainee. She usually gets sea sick and hates heights, but she decided to overcome her challenges and sail on the Picton.

“A little bit scary, but fantastic fun. Lots to learn, really hard work, but the crews fantastic and they support you all the way, really patient,” said Amanda Standley, crew member, Picton Castle.

Some of the items aboard the Picton Castle are things crew members picked up during their voyage around the world.

Before the Picton Castle made it into Erie. The crew was on a 14 month voyage and made stops in Africa, Indonesia, and Bali.

“We have that sort of Polynesian theme that we bring with us wherever we go. So you see there’s carvings on the ship. We had those made in Bali. The shop sells stuff we picked up in Indonesia and other places. So we’re bringing the world to Erie,” said Gabe St. Dennis, First Mate, Picton Castle.

And Erie isn’t the last adventure for the Picton. First Mate Gabe St. Dennis said in 2020 the crew will be making another world voyage to Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean.

Since the Picton Castle is a tour deck vessel, it is not available for day sails, but there are other ships at the festival that you can go on day sails on.