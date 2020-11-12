A look inside the push to legalize marijuana in PA

We’ve seen the powerful benefits medicinal marijuana has provided for thousands of people since it became legal in Pennsylvania.

Now, there’s a move to legalize recreational marijuana in the commonwealth. But, is that a good idea?

Digital reporter Odessa Meredith has been looking into that issue and has an exclusive story you will find only in the digital exclusive section of YourErie.com.

Here’s a preview.

The marijuana industry is growing in the United States.

In Pennsylvania, medical marijuana is legal and has improved the quality of life for many, including Pennsylvania’s Second Lady Giselle Fetterman.

“For me, it’s been life changing. I think the moment that it really hit me, I was always so used to being in pain it was all I knew, my 11-year-old, we were looking at old photos of me growing up, and he said, ‘mommy were you in pain in that photo’ and I said yeah I was,” said Pennsylvania’s Second Lady Giselle Fetterman.

But, when it comes to legalizing recreational marijuana, Pennsylvania still hasn’t jumped on board.

While Pennsylvania holds off on legalizing recreational marijuana use, many wonder if holding off is a smart decision. Experts say it isn’t, especially when it comes to improving financially.

“The state of New Jersey actually currently spends $140 million every year arresting over 30,000 people simply for possessing marijuana,” said Ellen Flenniken, Drug Policy Alliance.

Experts plan to continue having conversations about the benefits of legalization.

For the full digital exclusive report click here.