A look inside the St. Lawrence II on the final day of Tall Ships

The St. Lawrence II is a custom sailing ship built in 1953 in Kingston by Francis MacLachlan and Mike Eames.

Now the ship serves for immersive outdoor adventure programs.

Simon Dickens, Senior Watch Officer on the St. Lawrence II says, “It was used for sea cadets for a few years and now is run for a non-profit summer camp for youth 13-18 years old to teach them how to sail and to teach them leadership skills.”

The mission of the ship gives students the opportunity to gain experience and learn valuable skills.

William Sabatini, Executive Director and Fleet Captain of the Flagship Niagara says, “It’s a fantastic program and they really work hard to provide a powerful sail training program for all its trainees that sail with them.”

Although crew members on this ship are young, they say it’s a rewarding experience to be a part of.

Tristan Seely, a crew member says, “You definitely get a sense of independence and they give more trust in you to teach kids how you’re going to do that ropes and they put a lot of trust in that, you can take charge.”

The St. Lawrence II helps teach students to work with one another and overcome challenges onboard a smaller ship.

