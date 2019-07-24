A man wanted for murder in Philadelphia has been issued an murder warrant in Austin, Texas

A man wanted for a murder in Philadelphia has been issued an arrest warrant for murder in Austin, Texas.

According to a news release, Marcus Gibbs is wanted by Austin Police after Alexander Morgan was found with multiple gunshot wounds on July 18, later being declared brain dead at the hospital.

Detectives from the Aggravated Assault unit responded to the scene and spoke with witnesses. They learned two men had earlier come to Gibb’s apartment to collect drug debt from Morgan. Gibbs became upset with Morgan for bringing his drug problems to the apartment. The men argued and it escalated to the point where Gibbs took his pistol and shot Morgan multiple times.

Based on this information, detectives have obtained a murder warrant for Marcus Gibbs. Gibbs is also wanted by Philadelphia Police, where he is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend.

Police are urging anyone that knows the location of the Marcus Gibbs to call 911. He is considered armed and extremely dangerous.



Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1000 reward and the U. S. Marshals are offering up to a $2500 reward for information leading to the arrest of Marcus Gibbs.