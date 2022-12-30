ERIE, PA – The temperature has been slowly climbing compared to last weekend’s brutal cold. Our little taste of Spring will continue heading into the first week of 2023. Unusually mild air continues to surge North, as high pressure remains off the Mid-Atlantic. The unseasonable warmth will continue until a cold front moves through Saturday Night.

High Temperatures Past 7 Days

Despite quite a few clouds, the temperature will remain near 60 through Friday. While some passing rain showers will be possible, most of Friday will be mainly dry. That will be changing Saturday, as another area of low pressure approaches from the South. There will be some wet weather on Saturday, but rain showers gradually taper by Saturday Night. There could be a lingering shower around midnight and the temperature will be in the low 40s.

New Year’s Eve Outlook

Any lingering rain showers exit by Sunday Morning. Quite a few clouds will linger through Sunday. However, a couple breaks of sunshine are possible. It turns breezy and cooler on Sunday, with highs in the low 40s.

Weekend weather

While it will be slightly cooler Sunday and Monday, another batch of very warm air invades by Tuesday! In fact, it could be record warm, as the temperature surges into the low perhaps mid 60s on Tuesday. The record high for Tuesday is 62°!

There are some signs that colder weather returns by late next week. There could be a little wet snow falling by Thursday.

Stay tuned to JET24 / FOX66 Your Weather Authority for any forecast updates.