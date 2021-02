The milder than normal winter thus far has the Coast Guard issuing a warning about the lake ice.

The U.S. Coast Guard reported that the current thickness of the ice on Lake Erie and Lake Ontario is far below past averages.

In fact, off the Erie shoreline, there is almost no ice.

This has created unstable, weak ice and extremely hazardous conditions.

The public is advised not to venture onto the ice and never assume it’s safe even if others are on it.