It’s a mother and son reunion that was 48 years in the making. After finally connecting, Carol Robbie & Michael Desantis had been in touch for about 2 weeks.

They finally met face to face Tuesday night at the Erie International Airport. Robbie gave birth to Michael in 1970 when she was 17 in Erie. Robbie said her parents told her to put Michael up for adoption.

After connecting through the social media and ancestry.com Michael was overjoyed that the two finally found each other. Both of their dreams becoming a reality right where it all began in Erie.