“A Moving Sound” got audience members up and moving at Monday’s Logan Music Series.

The award winning Taiwanese ensemble has built a strong global following with their mix of original music and dance.

The group having devised a unique and compelling style all their own.

Monday’s performance took place on the Penn State Behrend campus, and was free to the public.

The sixth and final performance in the series will take place on Thursday, April 13 at noon.