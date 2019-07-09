A multi-generational creative dance program helping those with early stage Alzheimer’s

It’s a new interactive program that helps connect people with early stage Alzheimer’s and school aged children.
The Alzheimer’s association collaborated with Kinetic Creativity and the Children’s Museum for this multi generational creative dance program. During the free program participants, care partners, and school aged youth from St. Martin’s Center explored music and movement together. “This brings joy to people who have dementia,” said owner of Kinetic Creativity Jennifer Dennehy.
The program also helps participants gain confidence and make social connections.