A.N.N.A Shelter hosts fair food drive-thru to raise money for daily operations

Everyday this weekend, the A.N.N.A Shelter is teaming up with Gears-N-Grub to host a fair food drive-thru in order to raise money for their daily operations.

Since February, the A.N.N.A Shelter has had to cancel all of their fundraising events.

This weekend’s drive-thru gives the shelter the opportunity to raise money that will go towards daily animal care including adoption fees.

The event started on Saturday at 11 a.m. and ends at 7 p.m. and will then start back up again tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The assistant director said that not only have they had to cancel fundraising events the last couple of months, the shelter has not been receiving any grant money.

“Certain things are on hold including a lot of grants and so this really helps us. The money definitely goes towards really everything we do operationally,” said Matt Thompson, Assistant Director at the A.N.N.A Shelter.

On Friday, the A.N.N.A Shelter drive-thru served 500 cars. On Saturday within the first hour of opening, long lines of cars formed and a car was served about every 40 seconds.