A.N.N.A. Shelter in need of trash bag donations

Many of us are getting a head start on our spring cleaning. The A.N.N.A. Shelter is too, but they need your help.

For the month of March, the A.N.N.A. Shelter is asking for donations of any unused trash bags. The shelter is looking for 13, 33, and 39-gallon size bags.

Your donations will help volunteers as they gear up to do some spring cleaning before the warmer weather finally hits.

“That takes the money in our budget that’s allocated for that particular item and I can use it for medical or something like that. It’s a big thing and really helpful that anybody in our community can participate in,” said Ruth Thompson, owner, A.N.N.A. Shelter.

If you’re looking to donate, you can drop off the items at the shelter or any of their clinics.