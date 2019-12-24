A.N.N.A. Shelter offers gift certificates for families thinking about adopting pets during the holidays

It’s the day before Christmas and last minute shoppers are trying to beat the clock. Many people are still trying to find the best gift for their families.

A puppy or cat might seem to be the “purfect” gift, but Ruth Thompson from the A.N.N.A. Shelter says pets shouldn’t be a present.

Buying an animal without your family member/s knowing can lead to a hasty decision.

Also, giving an animal to a family member/s or even returning one can lead to stress and anxiety.

“Animals, it’s too much of a connection, too much of a personal thing. It’s not a sweater that can be easily returned. It’s not something you can pick out of a catalog and show someone exactly what you like, because even if you like the look of an animal, you may not like their personality,” said Ruth Thompson, Owner, A.N.N.A. Shelter.

The A.N.N.A. Shelter offers gift certificates for families thinking about adopting during the holiday season.