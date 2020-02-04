A.N.N.A. Shelter speaks out about two animal cruelty cases

The A.N.N.A. Shelter staff has had two heartbreaking cruelty cases to deal with just two days apart.

Tonight, the shelter staff is opening up and sharing updates on the cases.

Remington or Remmy, a coon hound puppy that JET 24 first told you about, is now on a road to a better life after being stranded in a Conneaut Lake apartment.

He is just one of the most recent cases the A.N.N.A. Shelter has been working on.

“He is doing great. As you can see, he is much more energetic than he was. He loves everybody,” said Emily Danskin, foster parent, A.N.N.A. Shelter.

Foster parent Emily Danskin says Remington is doing better and getting stronger by the day. Charges have now been filed against his former owners.

Remy’s former owner Kortney C. Roberts has been charged with three misdemeanors, failing to provide veterinary care, food and water, as well as, abandonment.

“All we really know is that if he wouldn’t have been found by the next day he probably would have been dead,” said Eric Duckett, Humane Officer, A.N.N.A. Shelter.

Roberts has not given a reason for leaving the dog behind. Lucky for Remy, his story ends on a happy ever after with his initial rescuer filing for adoption.

“His family is just beside themselves excited getting ready for Remy to come to their household. That will be a good end to this story,” said Danskin.

The animal cruelty division also responded to another heartbreaking case for investigators, two dogs chemically burned by industrial strength Drano.

Both dogs received severe burns on their bodies and faces. The owner of those dogs did not seek medical care for a few weeks. The owner has since been charged with a misdemeanor for failing to provide veterinary care.

Director of the A.N.N.A. Shelter, Ruth Thompson, says these cases can take a toll on the staff that is fighting to bring justice to these animals.

“I’m so thankful for the staff and our volunteers that we are able to step up and do what we do. It doesn’t make it any easier, but certainly at the end I always know there is something better for that animal out there. I just want to get them there,” said Ruth Thompson, CEO, A.N.N.A. Shelter.

Roberts will appear in front of a Crawford County Judge on March 5th.