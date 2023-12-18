A different crew may be steering the U.S. Brig Niagara next year.

Officials with the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) and the Flagship Niagara League (FNL) said they will continue to collaborate in 2024 but had no details on what that collaboration will look like.

For years, the Flagship Niagara League has both maintained and sailed the Brig Niagara. But come 2024, a new organization will commandeer the ship as PHMC is not renewing the FNL’s contract, deciding to keep the work in-house.

PHMC spokesperson Howard Pollman said the two organizations will continue to collaborate but details have yet to be worked out.

“It could be where we just do partnerships on specific programming, it could be specific projects that make sense. We really don’t know what it’s going to look like. Because the Flagship Niagara League is going through their strategic planning, they’re rethinking what kind of organization they’re going to be, so we’re going to keep talking through this and find something that makes sense for both organizations,” said Pollman.

Flagship Niagara League Board President Michael Martin said in a phone interview that he anticipates having a document from PHMC soon outlining how the organizations can work together in the future. He said he cannot comment further until he has those details.

Meanwhile, Pollman said a change in direction comes with a $400,000 investment in both the museum and the brig that will make both more accessible to the public.

“As a staff person, I got to see firsthand how PHMC handles some of their planning and operations, which left me with deep concerns about their ability to care for the ship in a reasonable and sensible manner,” said Kathleen Zawrotniak, volunteer, Flagship Niagara league.

A petition is now circulating that has hundreds of signatures calling for a public hearing on the issue.

Meanwhile, PHMC officials added the organization will be investing an additional four hundred thousand dollars for upgrades to both the brig and the museum and of course to hire staff.