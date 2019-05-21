A new medical center breaks ground in Conneaut Valley

Meadville Medical Center breaks ground, marking the start of construction on the new Conneaut Valley Health Center.

A fire destroyed the building back in February 2018.

Once rebuilt, the health center will provide both medical and dental services for patients in the community.

Michael Downing, CEO of Community Health Services says, “On the medical side we have both a physician and a physician assistant and a nurse practitioner staffing that will round out the medical side of the staff.”

There will also be new additions to the facility which will help the community with transportation needs including CATA, Crawford Area Transportation Authority.

The new building will be smaller in size but, still will offer the same services as the old medical center.

Dorothy Dixon, Office Manager for Conneaut Lake and Conneaut Valley says, “Two of the staff members that were here before when the building was around will be back so, there will be familar faces for the patients. We will still offer dental services, many services that we offered will remain the same, immunization things like that.”

Community members are excited for the new building and all the resources that it will give including medical care close to home.

The new building is set to open in January.