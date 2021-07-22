A nice break from the summery heat and humidity, but will it last?

The sky looks much different compared to the past couple of days here in Northwestern PA. Back on Tuesday, haze and smoke filled the sky from the wildfires out West and over portions of Canada. It was also very humid as well, until a cold front swept South on Wednesday. The cold front acted as a big scrub brush, clearing the smoke and dropping the humidity levels, too.



The view from our New Motors Weather Camera located on the tower at JET-TV. You can see the difference in sky conditions from Tuesday to Thursday.

Expect beautiful weather to reign over northwestern PA Thursday and into Friday, with highs in the 70s and very comfortable humidity levels. Dew point temperatures have fallen down into the 50s, which make for some very enjoyable weather to be outside.

The cold front responsible for sweeping out the smoke and haze and bringing much more comfortable weather into the region will change personality and become a warm front. It will lift north over the weekend, ushering more humidity back over the region, along with a chance of a few showers and storms late Saturday into Sunday.

As we round out July and begin early August, there are signs that the heat and humidity will build again, with the hottest temperatures confined to the Northern Plains and upper Midwest. Locally, we expect near normal temperatures, but more humidity returning. Normal high temperatures heading into late July and early August are in the low 80s, and it appears we could be a touch warmer than that, as we round out July and begin August.

